More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Shares Up 13%

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 236,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 920,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).
More Acquisitions Trading Up 3.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.56.
About More Acquisitions
More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
