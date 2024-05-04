TD Cowen Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $135.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.06.

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

