Summit Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Celsius Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,186,215 shares of company stock valued at $80,215,119 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

