Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 30,822 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

