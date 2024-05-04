StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of CHNR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,436. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
