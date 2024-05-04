StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CHNR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,436. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

