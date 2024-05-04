ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of CNOB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 115,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,984. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $747.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 65,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

