SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 3,659.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,517 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS BSEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.93. 11,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $152.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

