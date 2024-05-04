Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
APWC traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
