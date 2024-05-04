Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Announces Earnings Results

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Star Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SGU opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.43. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Star Group’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Star Group

About Star Group

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.