3,541 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,027,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,148,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,386,000.

RSPG stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $86.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $596.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

