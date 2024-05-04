Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.550 EPS.

TRN opened at $30.44 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

