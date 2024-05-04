Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVSD. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $504,000.

NYSEARCA AVSD traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $56.17. 6,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

