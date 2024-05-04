Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

