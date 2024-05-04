iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,537,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,114,000 after buying an additional 221,751 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after purchasing an additional 809,652 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 250,223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

