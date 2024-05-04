Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.60 and a twelve month high of $184.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

