Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,968,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,499,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VTI traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.87. The stock has a market cap of $389.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.