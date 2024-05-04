AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.95.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AutoCanada stock opened at C$20.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.44. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$15.14 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 1,200 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,740.00. Insiders acquired a total of 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

