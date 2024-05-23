US Bancorp DE Purchases 572,550 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572,550 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $194,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 708,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,931,000 after purchasing an additional 369,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.97. 1,562,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,485. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.