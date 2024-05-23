US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,743 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $344,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.38. The stock had a trading volume of 423,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $248.82 and a one year high of $348.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

