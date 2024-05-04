Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

