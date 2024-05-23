KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $18.87

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.87, but opened at $18.09. KE shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 2,981,822 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Trading Down 9.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 11.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KE by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

