Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

FENC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FENC

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.33 million, a P/E ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $207,553.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921. Insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,604,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.