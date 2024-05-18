United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.69. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.