CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$8.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$5.85 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.69.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$6.96.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7199148 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.56%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

