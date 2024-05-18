Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Given a $29.67 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price objective on Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cormark started coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Contango Ore

Contango Ore Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CTGO opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.00. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Contango Ore

In other news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $60,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,045 shares of company stock worth $605,171. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTGO. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Contango Ore by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Contango Ore by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Contango Ore during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.