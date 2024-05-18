Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,966,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

