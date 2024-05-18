Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Stephens

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.31.

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.17. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

