Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of Remark stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 170,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,940 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 6.44% of Remark worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.