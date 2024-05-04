Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of Remark stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 170,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.83.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
