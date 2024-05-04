StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:TRIB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,338. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.