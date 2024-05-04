Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,500.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,769,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,702 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,042. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 29.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 147.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

