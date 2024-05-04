Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Trading Up 2.2%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 25,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 25,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Pan Pacific International Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

