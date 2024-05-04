Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.320-1.320 EPS.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE NCLH opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.