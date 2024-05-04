Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.320-1.320 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

