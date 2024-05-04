First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,367,000 after acquiring an additional 176,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,492,000 after purchasing an additional 108,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,459,000 after buying an additional 136,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,838,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,542,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $165.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.28. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $166.43.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

