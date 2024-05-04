Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Atomera Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $4.50 on Friday. Atomera has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Get Atomera alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $49,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,518 shares of company stock worth $110,687 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.