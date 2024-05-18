Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.94.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$293.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.84.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00. In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 148,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Insiders acquired 265,300 shares of company stock worth $3,808,679 over the last three months. Company insiders own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

