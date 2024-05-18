Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $185.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.08%.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.