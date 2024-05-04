Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $63.21 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 753.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562,311 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $63,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,567,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,566,000 after purchasing an additional 299,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

AGG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.19. 9,130,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,264,479. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

