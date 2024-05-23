Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Bank of America

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

