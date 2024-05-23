Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $243.12 on Monday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Nordson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,044,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Nordson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

