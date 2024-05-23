Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $33.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

