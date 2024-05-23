Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $175.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.17.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $166.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $170.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

