Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

BROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,881,892 shares of company stock valued at $565,778,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 199.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

