Critical Review: Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Captivision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Captivision.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.64 million 5.86 -$8.19 million ($0.28) -39.21 Captivision $14.64 million 10.28 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Captivision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Captivision.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -11.83% -13.16% -10.89% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Captivision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. It offers self-defense aerosol products under the Byran Bad Guy Repellent brand; and accessories and related safety products, which includes carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, and holster under the Byran Banshee and Byran Shield brand, as well as Byrna-branded apparel. In addition, the company provides the products to the consumer market through Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, and network of local, regional and national outdoor and sporting goods stores, either directly or through distributors; and professional security market through Train the Trainer program and de-escalation methods. It operates in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.