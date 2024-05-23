Critical Comparison: New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 19.98% 29.56% 10.14% New Concept Energy -25.17% -0.79% -0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 5 1 3.17 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Energy Solutions and New Concept Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and New Concept Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.86 $105.43 million $1.80 13.18 New Concept Energy $150,000.00 N/A -$20,000.00 ($0.03) -44.50

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats New Concept Energy on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

