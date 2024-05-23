PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT opened at $38.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $124,107. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

