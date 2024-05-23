Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $119.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $110.03 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 5,691 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $629,424.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,029,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,597,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Commvault Systems by 55.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

