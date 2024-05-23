New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. Scotiabank increased their target price on New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.69.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.53. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at $42,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 214,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 27.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

