Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $110.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 131.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 115.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 221.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

