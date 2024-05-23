Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.