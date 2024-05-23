TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TFSL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.65. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,271 shares in the company, valued at $551,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,959 shares in the company, valued at $634,017.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $43,940.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,868 shares of company stock worth $349,584 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.